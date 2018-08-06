Northern Ireland track cyclist Lydia Boylan finishes in fifth place in the women's Omnium at the European Championships in Glasgow.

A delighted Boylan said her performance was better than she could have expected as she was again hindered by her weakest of the four Omnium disciplines, the elimination race.

The Dublin-born cyclist hopes to be fresh on Tuesday for the Madison along with team-mate Lydia Gurley in the event which is her "number one priority".