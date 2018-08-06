BBC Sport - Lydia Boylan pleased with fifth place in Glasgow Omnium

Lydia Boylan pleased with fifth spot in Omnium

Northern Ireland track cyclist Lydia Boylan finishes in fifth place in the women's Omnium at the European Championships in Glasgow.

A delighted Boylan said her performance was better than she could have expected as she was again hindered by her weakest of the four Omnium disciplines, the elimination race.

The Dublin-born cyclist hopes to be fresh on Tuesday for the Madison along with team-mate Lydia Gurley in the event which is her "number one priority".

Top Stories