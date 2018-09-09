Geraint Thomas: Tour de France champion signs new Team Sky contract

Geraint Thomas was cheered on by thousands of fans at his homecoming in Cardiff on Thursday

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas has signed a new three-year contract with Team Sky.

The 32-year-old Welshman, whose deal was due to expire at the end of 2018, had offers from other teams.

But the double Olympic gold medallist has signed a contract on improved terms with Sky.

Thomas revealed in 2017 he would listen to offers from other teams, and his Tour de France triumph this summer heightened interest in the rider.

The new Polish-sponsored CCC WorldTour team made him an offer, with sports director Piotr Wadecki saying he wants to build his Tour de France team around Thomas.

Although his position as team leader is not certain, Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford had been "pretty positive" his fellow Welshman would stay.

The Cardiff-born rider has said he would not have any problems about working alongside four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, who he expects to be desperate to regain his crown next year.