Simon Yates: Final stage victory sees Briton finish second in Tour of Poland
Britain's Simon Yates won the final stage of the Tour of Poland but missed out on overall victory to Team Sky's Polish rider Michal Kwiatkowski.
Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 26, began the day 39 seconds behind Kwiatkowski and attacked with 10km to go.
At one point he led by 35 seconds but Kwiatkowski recovered to finish only 14 seconds behind in Bukowina Tatrzanska.
Yates also secured 10 bonus seconds with victory but Kwiatkowski took the yellow jersey by 15 seconds.
Frenchman Thibaut Pinot, second on the final stage finished third overall, five seconds further back.
Kwiatkowski also won the points jersey, with Yates finishing third, while Austrian 26-year-old Patrick Konrad of Bora-Hansgrohe was the best climber.