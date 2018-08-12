Lizzie Deignan feared career was over before signing for Trek

Lizzie Deignan is a former road world champion

Lizzie Deignan says she was "concerned" about her future in cycling before signing for the new Trek Factory Racing team, who named her lead rider.

The 2015 road race world champion, who is due to give birth to her first child next month, says the new women's team is a "step forward" for the sport.

Deignan, 29, said she didn't expect to return to cycling after a year out.

"It's unprecedented in that way," she told BBC Radio 5 live's Business of Sport.

"My career was up in the air really but I was then approached by Trek.

"I was concerned about my future in the sport as it hasn't really happened before at elite level road cycling.

"There haven't really been mothers who have stepped away from it and come back and been supported."

Deignan plans to return to training in December, before a home Road World Championships in Yorkshire next September and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The London 2012 Olympic silver medallist, who is married to Team Sky rider Philip Deignan, added: "It wasn't something I ever considered before, becoming a mum while being a cyclist or the potential of returning to professional sport as a mother.

"It's not something everybody is thinking about but it is definitely a limiting factor for most women in their career."