Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome to ride Tour of Britain

Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will ride together the in Tour of Britain for the first time since 2009

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas and Giro d'Italia winner Chris Froome will take part in the Tour of Britain, it has been confirmed.

The Team Sky riders will line up on the start of Britain's biggest annual sporting event at Pembrey Country Park, Carmarthenshire, on Sunday 2 September.

"I knew I wanted to ride the Tour of Britain and race on home roads," said Thomas.

"It starts in Wales which will be special... I can't wait."

Thomas, who has family roots in Carmarthenshire, will be joined by Dutchman Wout Poels, himself a three-time stage winner in the race.

The rest of the Team Sky line-up will be announced at a later date.

"I want to go to the race in the shape to compete and enjoy it," said Thomas, who has ridden the Tour of Britain eight times.

"We'll have to see how the next few weeks go but I'm looking forward to it and I know we will have a strong team there. Wout is looking really good at the moment too."