Harry Tanfield: Young Briton signs for UCI World Tour team Katusha-Alpecin

Tanfield won the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire this year

Harry Tanfield is looking forward to achieving his "ultimate ambition" of performing on road cycling's biggest stages after joining Katusha-Alpecin.

The 23-year-old from Yorkshire has agreed a two-year deal and signs from UCI Continental team Canyon Eisberg.

This season he won the opening stage of the Tour de Yorkshire and finished second behind Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas at the UK National Time Trial Championships.

"The hard work starts now," he said.

"The challenge is for me to show I can progress as a rider. The World Tour has always been the ultimate ambition. I have a foot in the door now and have two years to prove myself."

Tanfield joins fellow Brit Alex Dowsett, German sprinter Marcel Kittel and Russian Ilnur Zakarin at UCI World Tour team Katusha-Alpecin.

His 21-year-old brother Charlie, who won individual pursuit gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, also rides for Canyon Eisberg.