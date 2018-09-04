Tour of Britain 2018: Alaphilippe wins third Tour of Britain stage

Alaphilippe won two individual stages of the Tour de France earlier this year

France's Julian Alaphilippe won the third stage of the Tour of Britain, while New Zealand's Patrick Bevin came second to move into the overall lead.

Alaphilippe, racing for the Quick-Step team, gained the victory in a sprint finish to move up to third overall.

The third stage was held in Bristol with the next stage taking place on Thursday over a distance of 183.5km from Nuneaton to Leamington Spa.

The race is held over eight stages with it ending in central London on Sunday.

"I'm really really happy - like always when we win - but especially today because we tried since start of the race and today we knew it was a good opportunity," said Alaphilippe.

"The team did a great job all day, they controlled the race - especially the finale With Bob [Jungels] we were together trying to attack or maybe sprint with me and in the end he did a perfect lead-out.

"I was also really happy to finish the job of my team with a nice victory."

Britons Ethan Hayter and Connor Swift came fourth and sixth respectively in Bristol, while Hugh Carthy and Scott Davies are ninth and 10th respectively in the general classification.

Stage three result

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) 2hrs 47mins 41secs

2. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) same time

3. Emils Liepins (Lat/One Pro Cycling)

4. Ethan Hayter (GB/GB Cycling Team)

5. Jasper de Buyst (Bel/Lotto-Soudal)

6. Connor Swift (GB/Madison Genesis Team)

7. Mads Wurst Schmidt (Den/Team Katusha Alpecin)

8. Jasha Sutterlin (Ger/Movistar Team)

9. Dion Smith (NZ/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

10. Xandro Meurisse (Bel/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

General classification after stage three

1. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) 11hrs 3mins 11secs

2. Cameron Mayer (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) same time

3. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) +2secs

4. Jasha Sutterlin (Ger/Movistar Team) +12secs

5. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) same time

6. Christopher Hamilton (Aus/Team Sunweb)

7. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors)

8. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team LottoNL-Jumbo)

9. Hugh Carthy (GB/Team EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale)

10. Scott Davies (GB/Team Dimension Data)