Vuelta a Espana: Italy's Elia Viviani sprints to stage 10 victory
-
- From the section Cycling
Italy's Elia Viviani edged out fellow sprinter Peter Sagan in a close finish to win stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.
The pair battled it out over the final 500m of Tuesday's 177km flat stage from Salamanca to Fermoselle.
But it was the Quick-Step rider who always looked the stronger as the stage reached its climax.
Britain's Simon Yates retains the leader's red jersey after finishing in the peloton.
More to follow.