Vuelta a Espana: Italy's Elia Viviani sprints to stage 10 victory

Breaking news

Italy's Elia Viviani edged out fellow sprinter Peter Sagan in a close finish to win stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The pair battled it out over the final 500m of Tuesday's 177km flat stage from Salamanca to Fermoselle.

But it was the Quick-Step rider who always looked the stronger as the stage reached its climax.

Britain's Simon Yates retains the leader's red jersey after finishing in the peloton.

More to follow.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured