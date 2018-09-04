Vuelta a Espana: Italy's Elia Viviani sprints to stage 10 victory

Italy's Elia Viviani edged out fellow sprinter Peter Sagan in a close finish to win stage 10 of the Vuelta a Espana.

The pair battled it out over the final 500m of Tuesday's 177km flat stage from Salamanca to Fermoselle.

But it was the Quick-Step rider who always looked the stronger as the stage reached its climax.

Britain's Simon Yates retains the leader's red jersey after finishing in the peloton.

