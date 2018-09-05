Kanstantsin Siutsou: Bahrain-Merida tests positive for EPO

Bahrain-Merida say Kanstantsin Siutsou was told in June his contract with the team would not be renewed

Bahrain-Merida rider Kanstantsin Siutsou has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for banned substance EPO.

The UCI, cycling's world governing body, said the 36-year-old was tested out of competition on 31 July.

The Belarusian, who was with Britain-based Team Sky between 2012 and 2015, has the right to request B sample analysis.

Siutsou has also been suspended by Bahrain-Merida, who he joined in 2017.

In a statement, the team said Siutsou was told in June that his contract, which expires on 31 December, would not be renewed.

Bahrain-Merida general manager Brent Copeland said: "This news is terribly disappointing.

"We are very severe with any wrongdoing with regards to our internal health code."

EPO, or erythropoietin, is a blood-boosting hormone that delays the onset of fatigue.