Kristina Vogel 'can't walk any more' after injuring spine during crash

Kristina Vogel won gold and bronze at the Rio Olympics and has also claimed 11 world titles

Double Olympic champion Kristina Vogel says she "can't walk any more" after sustaining a serious spinal injury when she crashed during training in June.

The 27-year-old German was involved in a high-speed collision with another cyclist on a track in Cottbus.

Vogel, who is also a part-time police officer, won team sprint gold at London 2012 and the individual title in Rio.

"I believe that the sooner you accept a new situation, the sooner you learn to deal with it," she told Der Spiegel.

At the time of the crash, Vogel's compatriot Maximilian Levy wrote a letter encouraging race winners in Cottbus to donate their prize money to Vogel and her family.

"We will start funding for her, her family and beloved ones, to cover their support, the transport to get her home, or her rehabilitation," said Levy.

Vogel has won 11 world titles, and the crash in Cottbus is not the first of her career.

She was put into an artificial coma for two days in May 2009 after hitting a car during a training session.