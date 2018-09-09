Briton Rachel Atherton wins fifth mountain bike world title

Seagrave (left) was in first place before Atherton usurped her on the last run

Great Britain's Rachel Atherton won the women's downhill final at the mountain bike World Championships in Switzerland to claim the title for a fifth time.

Atherton, who earned a record sixth World Cup title in August, was nearly 10 seconds faster than compatriot Tahnee Seagrave, who was second.

"I just went for it," said Atherton. "It's been a pretty crazy year.

"There were a couple of sections where I nearly went down. I'm just glad I stayed on the bike."

Myriam Nicole of France finished third in the race in Lenzerheide.