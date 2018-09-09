Tour of Britain 2018: Julian Alaphilippe seals victory as Caleb Ewan wins final stage

From the section

Alaphilippe (centre) won the King of the Mountains jersey at the Tour de France

Julian Alaphilippe won the Tour of Britain as Caleb Ewan took sprint victory in Sunday's final stage.

Australian Mitchelton-Scott rider Ewan edged out Colombian Fernando Gaviria and German Andre Greipel at the end of a 77km circuit race in central London.

French Quick-Step Floors rider Alaphilippe, 26, finished safely in the peloton to preserve his 17-second advantage on Team Sky's Wout Poels.

Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo finished third overall.

Team Dimension Data's 23-year-old South African Nicholas Dlamini won the King of the Mountains jersey, while New Zealander Patrick Bevin of BMC won the points competition.

Stage eight result

1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) 1hr 38mins 33secs

2. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step Floors) Same time

3. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Soudal)

4. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)

5. Ethan Hayter (GB/Great Britain)

Overall standings

1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) 24hrs 47mins 25 secs

2. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) +17secs

3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +33 secs

4. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) +46 secs

5. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +51 secs