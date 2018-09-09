Tour of Britain 2018: Julian Alaphilippe seals victory as Caleb Ewan wins final stage
Julian Alaphilippe won the Tour of Britain as Caleb Ewan took sprint victory in Sunday's final stage.
Australian Mitchelton-Scott rider Ewan edged out Colombian Fernando Gaviria and German Andre Greipel at the end of a 77km circuit race in central London.
French Quick-Step Floors rider Alaphilippe, 26, finished safely in the peloton to preserve his 17-second advantage on Team Sky's Wout Poels.
Slovenian rider Primoz Roglic of LottoNL-Jumbo finished third overall.
Team Dimension Data's 23-year-old South African Nicholas Dlamini won the King of the Mountains jersey, while New Zealander Patrick Bevin of BMC won the points competition.
Stage eight result
1. Caleb Ewan (Aus/Mitchelton-Scott) 1hr 38mins 33secs
2. Fernando Gaviria (Col/Quick-Step Floors) Same time
3. Andre Greipel (Ger/Lotto-Soudal)
4. Andrea Pasqualon (Ita/Wanty-Groupe Gobert)
5. Ethan Hayter (GB/Great Britain)
Overall standings
1. Julian Alaphilippe (Fra/Quick-Step Floors) 24hrs 47mins 25 secs
2. Wout Poels (Ned/Team Sky) +17secs
3. Primoz Roglic (Slo/LottoNL-Jumbo) +33 secs
4. Patrick Bevin (NZ/BMC Racing) +46 secs
5. Bob Jungels (Lux/Quick-Step Floors) +51 secs