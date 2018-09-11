Vuelta a Espana: Britain's Simon Yates increases lead as Rohan Dennis wins time trial

Yates held a 26-second lead heading into the stage

Britain's Simon Yates strengthened his lead at the Vuelta a Espana as Rohan Dennis earned a convincing win in Tuesday's individual time trial.

BMC Racing Team rider Dennis clocked a time of 37 minutes 57 seconds to win stage 16 by 50 seconds.

Yates finished almost a minute and half behind the Australian, but increased his overall lead to 33 seconds as Nairo Quintana and Alejandro Valverde faded.

Valverde remains second overall, with Steven Kruijswijk climbing to third.

It was a good day for Dutch rider Kruijswijk, who finished fifth, 51 seconds behind Dennis

"Everything went according to the plan," said Dennis. "I wanted to have a good crack on the hills and then control that final flat section as well as possible."

Yates had opened a 26-second lead heading into the 32km time trial from Santillana del Mar to Torrelavega in Cantabria.

The Mitchelton-Scott rider was able to edge out nearest rival Valverde to finish 13th on Tuesday, while Quintana lost 42 seconds on the Englishman.

Wednesday's 17th stage is a 157km road race from Getxo to Alto del Balcon de Bizkaia, with three mountain stages to come in the final five.

Stage 16 results:

1. Rohan Dennis (Aus/BMC Racing Team) 37mins 57secs

2. Joey Rosskopf (USA/BMC Racing Team) +50secs

3. Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa/Team Sky) same time

4. Steven Kruijswijk (Ned/Team LottoNL-Jumbo +51secs

5. Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol/Team Sky) same time

6. Enric Mas (Spa/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 03secs

7. Nelson Oliveira (Por/Movistar Team) +1min 05secs

8. Laurens De Plus (Bel/Quick-Step Floors) +1min 07secs

9. Simon Geschke (Ger/Team Sunweb) +1min 10secs

10. Kasper Asgreen (Den/Quick-Step Floors) same time

11. Dylan Teuns (Bel/BMC Racing Team) +1min 17secs