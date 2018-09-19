UCI Road World Championships 2018: BBC TV and online coverage times & GB squad

GB's Simon Yates takes part in the men's road race fresh from his Vuelta a Espana victory

UCI Road World Championships 2018 Host: Innsbruck, Austria Dates: 23-30 September Coverage: Live coverage on BBC TV, BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app.

Follow the 2018 Road World Championships from Innsbruck, Austria live on the BBC from 23-30 September.

Vuelta a Espana winner Simon Yates and his twin brother Adam will lead Britain's men's team at the Road World Championships, but Geraint Thomas and Chris Froome will not be taking part.

Commonwealth bronze medallist Dani Rowe is part of the women's road race team alongside time trial bronze medallists Hayley Simmonds and Alice Barnes who feature for Great Britain.

BBC TV coverage (all times BST)

Tuesday, 25 September

13:30-16:15, Women's individual time trial - BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app

Wednesday, 26 September

13:30-16:35, Men's individual time trial - BBC Red Button, Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app

Saturday, 29 September

11:00-16:10, Women's road race - Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app (11:00-14:30, BBC Red Button)

Coverage also available on BBC One, 14:00-16:00, and BBC Two, 16:00-16:55.

Sunday, 30 September

08:35-16:10, Men's road race - Connected TV, BBC Sport website & app (08:35-12:20, BBC Red Button)

Coverage also available on BBC Two, 13:45-16:30.

Full team

Women's road race: Hannah Barnes, Dani Christmas, Alice Cobb, Anna Henderson, Dani Rowe, Sophie Wright.

Women's time trial: Alice Barnes, Hayley Simmonds.

Men's road race: Hugh Carthy, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Pete Kennaugh, James Knox, Ian Stannard, Connor Swift, Adam Yates, Simon Yates.

Men's time trial: Alex Dowsett, Tao Geoghagen Hart.

Late changes

