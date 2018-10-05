Egan Bernal: Team Sky rider signs new five-year deal

Egan Bernal finished 15th overall at the 2018 Tour de France

Colombian rider Egan Bernal has signed a new five-year deal with Team Sky to extend his contract to 2023.

Bernal, 21, is one of cycling's most promising young riders and provided key support for Geraint Thomas' Tour de France win in July.

He won the Tour of California in May but has not raced since suffering head and facial injuries in a crash at the Clasica San Sebastian in August.

"It's a dream team and I don't see myself anywhere else," said Bernal.

"I know five years is a long time and that it's not too common in cycling, but the team has been great for me - they offer me everything I could want and I'm excited about the future."

Most riders sign one or two-year contracts in professional cycling, although both Thomas and four-time Tour champion Chris Froome are currently on three-year deals with Team Sky.

Bernal joined from Italian outfit Androni-Sidermec in January and came sixth in his debut for the British team at the Tour Down Under, before taking second at the Tour of Romandie and finishing 15th in his first Grand Tour at the Tour de France.

Having recovered from his crash at the Clasica San Sebastian, Bernal is set to return at the Giro dell'Emilia race in Italy on Saturday.

Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford said Bernal's deal was a "strong signal of intent from the team about the future."

"A five-year deal in cycling is exceptional, but Egan is an exceptional talent," he added.

"Egan is part of the next generation at Team Sky, our next big leader for Grand Tours in the years to come, as we continue to build for a bigger and better future.

Team Sky have won six of the past seven Tours with Thomas, Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins, while Froome also claimed the 2018 Giro d'Italia and 2017 Vuelta a Espana.

"We are proud of what we have achieved together at Team Sky since our formation, but we have even greater ambitions to keep on improving and Egan will be at the very heart of that," said Brailsford.