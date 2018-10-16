UCI Track World Cup: Laura Kenny, Jason Kenny, Katie Archibald & Elinor Barker in GB squad

Left to right: Neah Evans, Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald won team pursuit gold at the European Championships in August

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Lauren Bate and Katy Marchant have been named in Great Britain's squad for the opening 2018-19 UCI Track World Cup event, which starts in Paris on Friday.

Three-time Olympic team pursuit gold medallist Ed Clancy is also among those in the 14-strong team.

Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny come into the squad for the second event in Canada.

The six-stage series offers the chance to win Olympic qualifying points.

British team boss Stephen Park said four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny forms part of an "embarrassment of riches" in the women's squad, adding such a deep talent pool will "serve us well not just for 2020 but also for Paris in 2024".

Round four of the six World Cup events will take place in London from 14-16 December.

Great Britain team for Track World Cup, Paris, France, 19-21 October

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman

Women's endurance: Megan Barker, Neah Evans, Emily Kay, Rebecca Raybould

Men's endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart, Oliver Wood

GB team for Track World Cup, Milton, Canada, 26-28 October

Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant

Men's sprint: Philip Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens

Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Laura Kenny

Men's endurance: Steven Burke, Ed Clancy, Kian Emadi, Mark Stewart, Oliver Wood

