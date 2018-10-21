Track Cycling World Cup: Great Britain take medal tally to six with silver & bronze

Megan Barker won her first medal of the weekend in the scratch race

Megan Barker won silver and Neah Evans bronze as Britain took their medals tally to six at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Saint-Quentin-En-Yvelines in France.

Barker came second behind Australia's Ashlee Ankudinoff in the scratch race while Evans collected her second medal of the weekend with omnium bronze.

Evans had won silver with Emily Kay in the madison on Saturday and followed up by powering to a third-placed finish behind the Netherlands' Kirsten Wild and Italian Letizia Paternoster.

GB also won silvers in the men's team pursuit and points race on Friday, while Ollie Wood claimed silver in the men's omnium.

Elsewhere, Britain's Hannah Barnes finished second in the one-day Tour of Guangxi, the final round of the 2018 UCI Women's WorldTour.

The Canyon-SRAM rider led the 145km race in the final stages but was overhauled in the final metres by Astana's Arlenis Sierra.