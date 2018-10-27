Track Cycling World Cup: Britain's women win gold in Canada team pursuit

Britain's Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Laura Kenny joined Ellie Dickinson in the team for the second World Cup event in Canada

Great Britain's women won gold in the team pursuit at the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in Canada.

Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker and Ellie Dickinson beat Italy in the final on day one in Milton in a time of four minutes 18.138 seconds.

There was silver for Britain's Oliver Wood in the men's scratch race, behind Ukraine's Vitaliy Hryniv.

Wood also took bronze in the men's team pursuit, alongside Steven Burke, Ed Clancy and Kian Emadi.

The British team beat France in the bronze medal race in a time of three minutes 54.134 seconds.

Ryan Owens, Philip Hindes and Jason Kenny also won bronze in the men's team sprint in 43.126 seconds, behind the Netherlands who clinched gold in 42.828 seconds.

Britain picked up six medals in the opening World Cup event in France last weekend.

The six-stage series offers the chance to win Olympic qualifying points, with round four of the six events taking place in London in December.