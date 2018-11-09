Chris Froome: Briton will begin his 2019 season at Tour Colombia

Froome has just taken part in the Giro de Rigo alongside Rigoberto Uran and amateur riders in Colombia

Four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome has announced he will begin his 2019 season at the Tour Colombia in February.

The Team Sky rider won his third consecutive Grand Tour title at the Giro d'Italia in May before finishing third at the Tour de France.

Froome, 33, follows his team-mate Egan Bernal to Antioquia for the race which takes place from 12-17 February.

The Briton made the announcement in Spanish on social media.

Bernal won the inaugural Tour Colombia in his home country in 2018.

Froome and Bernal both rode in Colombia at the recreational Giro de Rigo, alongside EF Education First's Colombian rider Rigoberto Uran and hundreds of amateur riders, on 4 November.