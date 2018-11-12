British Cycling: Norfolk to host National Road Championships 2019

Mark Cavendish is among a star-studded list of former winners

Norfolk will host the 2019 National Road Championships, British Cycling has announced.

The men's and women's time-trial champions will be crowned on 27 June, with the road races held on 30 June.

The event will also include a sportive for amateur riders and the fifth round of the cross-country series in Norwich, as part of the new Great British Cycling Festival.

Earlier this year, Connor Swift, 23, won the road race in Northumberland.

"The championships are the flagship event of our road racing calendar, and the list of previous winners - which includes Sir Bradley Wiggins, Laura Kenny, Geraint Thomas, Lizzie Deignan and Mark Cavendish - gives some indication of the prestige of the event," Commercial Director of British Cycling Jonathan Rigby said.

"While these Championships represent the pinnacle of domestic road racing, they are also a celebration of cycling as a whole.

"We're delighted to be staging a mass participation ride alongside the elite races, and are pleased to have linked up with Golazo, Active Norfolk, Norwich City Council and Norfolk County Council - all of whom share our ambition to make our communities fitter, greener and healthier through increased levels of cycling," he added.