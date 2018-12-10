London Track Cycling World Cup 2018: BBC coverage & event schedule
|Track Cycling World Cup
|Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark, London Dates: 14-16 December
|Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app.
BBC Sport has live coverage of the UCI Track Cycling World Cup in London on BBC Two, Red Button, Connected TVs, online and the BBC Sport app.
The fourth event of a six-stage series, which offers riders the chance to earn qualifying points for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, is being held at Lee Valley VeloPark from 14-16 December.
The meeting will see para-cycling events held at a World Cup event for the first time, with Sarah Storey, Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox among nine Paralympic gold medallists set to feature for Great Britain.
The British squad also boasts five Olympic champions - Laura and Jason Kenny, Phil Hindes, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker - as well as riders from the academy squad.
Squads
Great Britain
Men's sprint: Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman. Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant. Men's endurance: Ethan Hayter, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Matt Walls, Fred Wright. Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Meg Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny.
Team Breeze
Women's endurance: Anna Docherty, Jenny Holl, Josie Knight, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts
Team Inspired
Men's sprint: Jack Carlin
Great Britain Para-cycling
Women: Kadeena Cox (WC4), Megan Giglia (WC3), Sarah Storey (WC5)
Men: James Ball piloted by Pete Mitchell (MB), Will Bjergfelt (MC5), Jon-Allan Butterworth (MC5), Jody Cundy (MC4), Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham (MB), Jon Gildea (MC5), Finlay Graham (MC3), Matthew Robertson (MC2), Louis Rolfe (MC2), Ben Watson (MC3)
BBC coverage & event schedule
All times are GMT and subject to changes.
Friday, 14 December
19:00-21:40, Live, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Evening schedule
Para-cycling mixed tandem sprint: Finals
Women's team sprint: Round one and finals
Women's team pursuit: Finals
Men's team sprint: Round one and finals
Men's team pursuit: Finals
Para-cycling mixed C1-5 team sprint: Finals
Qualifying rounds take place from 11:00
Saturday, 15 December
18:00-21:10, Live, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Evening schedule
Women's sprint : Semi-finals and finals
Women's omnium: Elimination and points (20km)
Men's keirin: Second round and finals
Men's madison: Finals (30km)
Qualifying rounds take place from 11:30
Sunday, 16 December
14:30-18:00, Live, BBC Two
15:40-17:00, Women's madison, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online
Afternoon schedule
Men's sprint: Semi-finals and finals
Men's omnium: Elimination and points (25km)
Women's keirin: Second round and finals
Women's madison: Finals (20km)
Qualifying rounds take place from 09:00
