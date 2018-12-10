London Track Cycling World Cup 2018: BBC coverage & event schedule

Great Britain's women have won gold in the team pursuit at each of the last two World Cups

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark, London Dates: 14-16 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app.

The fourth event of a six-stage series, which offers riders the chance to earn qualifying points for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, is being held at Lee Valley VeloPark from 14-16 December.

The meeting will see para-cycling events held at a World Cup event for the first time, with Sarah Storey, Jody Cundy and Kadeena Cox among nine Paralympic gold medallists set to feature for Great Britain.

The British squad also boasts five Olympic champions - Laura and Jason Kenny, Phil Hindes, Katie Archibald and Elinor Barker - as well as riders from the academy squad.

Squads

Great Britain

Men's sprint: Phil Hindes, Jason Kenny, Ryan Owens, Joe Truman. Women's sprint: Lauren Bate, Katy Marchant. Men's endurance: Ethan Hayter, Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Matt Walls, Fred Wright. Women's endurance: Katie Archibald, Elinor Barker, Meg Barker, Ellie Dickinson, Neah Evans, Laura Kenny.

Team Breeze

Women's endurance: Anna Docherty, Jenny Holl, Josie Knight, Rebecca Raybould, Jess Roberts

Team Inspired

Men's sprint: Jack Carlin

Great Britain Para-cycling

Women: Kadeena Cox (WC4), Megan Giglia (WC3), Sarah Storey (WC5)

Men: James Ball piloted by Pete Mitchell (MB), Will Bjergfelt (MC5), Jon-Allan Butterworth (MC5), Jody Cundy (MC4), Neil Fachie piloted by Matt Rotherham (MB), Jon Gildea (MC5), Finlay Graham (MC3), Matthew Robertson (MC2), Louis Rolfe (MC2), Ben Watson (MC3)

Jason Kenny will represent Great Britain in the men's sprint events alongside fellow Olympic champion Phil Hindes

BBC coverage & event schedule

All times are GMT and subject to changes.

Friday, 14 December

19:00-21:40, Live, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Evening schedule

Para-cycling mixed tandem sprint: Finals

Women's team sprint: Round one and finals

Women's team pursuit: Finals

Men's team sprint: Round one and finals

Men's team pursuit: Finals

Para-cycling mixed C1-5 team sprint: Finals

Qualifying rounds take place from 11:00

Saturday, 15 December

18:00-21:10, Live, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Evening schedule

Women's sprint : Semi-finals and finals

Women's omnium: Elimination and points (20km)

Men's keirin: Second round and finals

Men's madison: Finals (30km)

Qualifying rounds take place from 11:30

Sunday, 16 December

14:30-18:00, Live, BBC Two

15:40-17:00, Women's madison, BBC Red Button, Connected TV and online

Afternoon schedule

Men's sprint: Semi-finals and finals

Men's omnium: Elimination and points (25km)

Women's keirin: Second round and finals

Women's madison: Finals (20km)

Qualifying rounds take place from 09:00

