Ethan Hayter: British cyclist suffers a concussion after being hit by car
European omnium champion Ethan Hayter will miss this weekend's Track World Cup in Berlin, Germany, after suffering a concussion after being hit by a car earlier this month.
The 20-year-old hopes to return for the London leg of the World Cup from 14-16 December.
He won World Championship team pursuit gold and two medals at the Commonwealth Games this year.
Writing on Instagram, Hayter said he was "not quite recovered".
A 17-strong team will represent Great Britain in Germany with the event starting on Friday.