Ethan Hayter: British cyclist suffers a concussion after being hit by car

Ethan Hayter won European gold in the omnium in Glasgow earlier this year

European omnium champion Ethan Hayter will miss this weekend's Track World Cup in Berlin, Germany, after suffering a concussion after being hit by a car earlier this month.

The 20-year-old hopes to return for the London leg of the World Cup from 14-16 December.

He won World Championship team pursuit gold and two medals at the Commonwealth Games this year.

Writing on Instagram, Hayter said he was "not quite recovered".

A 17-strong team will represent Great Britain in Germany with the event starting on Friday.