UCI Track World Cup: Katie Archibald wins omnium gold in Berlin

Archibald won the omnium at the 2017 World Championship

Britain's Katie Archibald overcame a points race crash to win omnium gold at the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin.

The 24-year-old three-time world champion finished with 132 points, 14 clear of Italy's Letizia Paternoster.

It adds to the gold Archibald won on Friday in the women's team pursuit and continues Britain's omnium success after Laura Kenny's win in Canada.

Mark Stewart and Ollie Wood won maximum points in the final two sprints to usurp Germany and win Madison silver.

Denmark claimed the gold, Lasse Norman Hansen and Casper von Folsach recording 44 points, 14 clear of the British duo.

In the women's sprint, Olympic bronze medallist Katy Marchant reached the quarter-final before missing out to eventual champion Stephanie Morton.

Joe Truman reaching the men's keirin B final, finishing eighth overall, while Jason Kenny missed out in the repechage.

Berlin is the third round of six in this year's series, with London the next venue from 14-16 December.

Britain won eight medals at October's World Cup round in Canada, having picked up six medals in the opening World Cup event in France