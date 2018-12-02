UCI Track World Cup: Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson claim final day gold

Emily Nelson and Laura Kenny both won two gold medals in Germany

Britain's Laura Kenny and Emily Nelson claimed madison gold on the final day of the UCI Track World Cup in Berlin.

Four-time Olympic champion Kenny was a late replacement after Katie Archibald withdrew following her omnium crash during her gold medal win on Saturday.

Kenny and Nelson had Britain's sole podium finish on the final day in Germany - and the fifth of the weekend.

Sunday's race was halted temporarily with 54 laps to go after a crash involving Italy's Letizia Paternoster.

Paternoster was taken to hospital after receiving medical treatment trackside and when racing resumed, Kenny and Nelson consistently scored highly in the sprints.

In the closing moments, Danish duo Julie Leth and Trine Schmidt took a lap to go top of the leaderboard but the British pair secured the double points victory on the final sprint to finish on 37, nine points clear.

It added to the gold they won as part of the women's team pursuit and as well as Archibald's gold, there was silver in the men's team sprint and for Ollie Wood and Mark Stewart in the madison.

Wood finished 11th in the omnium after an early exit in the elimination in the second session.