Dani Rowe: Olympic cyclist fractures foot a week after retiring

The glorious boot: Rowe shows off her fractured foot on Twitter

Retirement from top-level sport is supposed to signal the end of injuries and the start of a relaxing lifestyle.

For London 2012 gold medallist Dani Rowe, however, retirement means walking with the aid of crutches and a surgical boot.

"Turns out cyclists can't run," tweeted Rowe, who only announced her retirement from cycling a week ago after 14 years in the sport.

The 28-year-old said a bit of gentle exercise ended in a visit to the doctor.

"Not exactly the best start to my retirement from professional cycling but at least I now know a career in professional running is not my future!

"Stress fracture of my calcaneus (heel bone) so the next six weeks will be spent in this glorious boot!"

The Briton, who won team pursuit gold at the London 2012 Olympics and three consecutive World Championship titles in the event between 2011 and 2013, said retirement was "the end of one chapter in my career, and the start of a new one".