UCI Track World Cup: Jason Kenny feeling benefits of extended break

Jason Kenny won gold in the men's keirin at the World Cup event in Canada

Track Cycling World Cup Venue: Lee Valley VeloPark, London Dates: 14-16 December Coverage: Watch live coverage on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs, online & BBC Sport app.

Six-time Olympic champion Jason Kenny believes he is already feeling the benefit of his extended break as he targets more medals at Tokyo 2020.

Britain's joint-most successful Olympian 'secretly retired' after Rio but says he is "better off" after the rest and is now on an "upward trend".

"I think I was hitting a bit of a dip at this point last time," he said.

"But because I hadn't raced the first year and half of the cycle this time I've kind of hit it fresh."

Kenny's is one of several GB Olympic and Paralympic champions who will compete this weekend at the UCI Track World Cup in London.

At Rio 2016, the sprinter's golden hat-trick of team sprint, individual sprint and keirin took him level with Sir Chris Hoy's British record tally of six Olympic titles.

He later revealed he had considered himself retired after Rio, before having a change of heart and returning to the sport with a view to competing in the next Games in Tokyo.

"I took a year off with no training or anything and completely stepped away," said Kenny.

"I caught the odd bit on TV but barely even knew what was happening. It was a proper step-away and a proper refresh.

"Now, looking back on it, I can see it was good to do that.

"Usually after the Olympics you have a slow kind of degradation until you bottom out.

"Then you stop trying to hang on to [any good form] and you're looking towards the next one.

"So potentially I've already started that upward trend now as opposed to trying to hang on to anything from Rio."

Kenny will aim to continue his progress when he takes to the boards at the Olympic Velodrome in Stratford this weekend, where he is due compete in the team sprint and the individual sprint.

"It's a track that will always be special to me personally - I won the Olympics and won the World Championships there - so a lot of good memories there," he said.

"This year, I've done a couple of World Cups, been chipping away getting a bit better.

"I've been a little bit rusty trying to get back into races but I've got to a decent level.

"Hopefully I'll be a bit better again in London and quite competitive.

"The main thing for us is the team sprint. That's our ticket to the Olympic Games and your way into the team.

"Everything we do now is with half an eye on Tokyo as the ultimate goal."

Other highlights over the weekend will be Olympic champions Laura Kenny - to whom Jason is married - and Katie Archibald racing the madison together, as well as in the team pursuit, while Elinor Barker goes in the omnium.

Also debuting on the schedule at a World Cup event are paracycling events, with GB's Kadeena Cox in action for the first time since claiming time trial gold at the Rio Paralympics.