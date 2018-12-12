Vuelta a Espana: Utrecht to host 2020 start

The Tour de France peloton on their visit to Utrecht in 2015

Utrecht will become the first city to host stages of all three Grand Tours after being chosen as the location for the start of the 2020 Vuelta a Espana.

The Dutch city will stage the tour-opening team time trial, as well as the finish of the second day's racing.

The third day of action will also be staged in the Netherlands, taking place in Noord-Brabant.

Utrecht hosted stages of the Giro d'Italia in 2010 and the Tour d'France in 2015.

It is the fourth time the Vuelta a Espana has begun overseas, after starts in Lisbon (1997), Assen (2009) and Nimes (2017).