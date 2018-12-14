Track Cycling World Cup: Great Britain's women beat world champions USA in team pursuit

From the section

Kenny, Archibald, Evans and Dickinson win gold in women's team pursuit

Track Cycling World Cup Venue:Lee Valley VeloPark, LondonDates:14-16 December

Great Britain's women won gold in the team pursuit at the World Track Cycling World Cup in London.

Laura Kenny, Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Ellie Dickinson beat world champions United States at Lee Valley VeloPark.

The quartet lapped the American team in an impressive display on Friday.

Italy beat Great Britain's Team Breeze - made up of academy riders Jenny Holl, Josie Knight, Rebecca Raybould and Jessica Roberts - to bronze.

Britain's Will Tidball, Ethan Vernon, Matt Walls and Fred Wright won bronze by three hundredths of a second from Italy in the men's team pursuit.

The fourth event in the six-stage World Cup series offers riders the chance to earn qualifying points for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.