Geraint Thomas: First-time Tour de France defence is Welshman's target

Geraint Thomas wants to emulate Miguel Indurain by defending the Tour de France title after winning it for the first time.

The Spanish legend followed up his inaugural win in 1991 by triumphing again in 1992.

BBC Sport Personality of the Year Thomas aims to back up his 2018 victory with a second title in 2019.

"No one has defended it once they've won it for the first time since back in 1992. It's a big challenge," he said.

"It's one I'm looking forward to taking on. I'm motivated to train again and looking forward to next year.

"I've enjoyed this and I'll try and get in the best shape possible and we'll see. What'll be will be."

Lance Armstrong did win the race in 2000 after winning his first in 1999, but all seven of the American's victories were wiped from the record following his involvement in the sport's biggest ever doping scandal.

If Thomas were to win again, he would be the first British cyclist to defend the title at the first attempt.

His Team Sky team-mate Chris Froome has successfully defended the title twice, but crashed out in 2014 following his first win in 2013. Sir Bradley Wiggins became the first British winner in 2012.

Geraint Thomas was greeted by thousands of fans at his homecoming in Cardiff

'Unbelievable' reaction in Wales

Thomas was speaking after winning the public vote to be named BBC Sports Personality of 2018 - the fifth Welshman to earn the accolade in its 65-year history.

He said it capped an "unbelievable" year, and said the reaction of the Welsh public had been memorable.

"The backing back in Wales is unbelievable," he added.

"Anyone that does anything in Wales everyone gets behind them, we're a small nation and it's amazing to have that support.

"The homecoming for instance, that was unbelievable - tens of thousands of people on the street to see me riding down the street where me and my mates would go out and have a few drinks.

"And there I was riding down there in my yellow jersey. Unbelievable."

Team Sky question

The 2020 Tour will be the last time Team Sky compete at the event after the sponsors announced they were not renewing their deal.

Thomas revealed he was not sure what the future held for the team, but has confidence in team principal David Brailsford's efforts to find a new backer.

"I was obviously shocked and disappointed but we've still got one more big year and that's what I'm concentrating on now," said Thomas.

"I just have confidence that Dave B and the other guys on the team can go out there and get a big sponsor to back us. because we're not selling second hand flip flops - they're pretty decent trainers you know.

"But I'll just go back into my own little bubble really and worry about myself in training and hopefully we'll find somebody fingers crossed and keep the team together."