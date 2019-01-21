Britain's Katy Marchant claims World Cup keirin silver in New Zealand

Marchant (left) posted a picture of the medal ceremony on Instagram

Britain's Katy Marchant claimed a silver medal in the Women's keirin at the World Cup in Cambridge, New Zealand.

The 25-year-old finished 0.004 seconds behind Hong Kong's Wai Sze Lee.

It was the fifth of six events in the calendar and the next takes place in Hong Kong from 25-27 January.

"Been up since 5.30am so couldn't keep my eyes open on the podium... but smiling because I got a silver," Marchant said on Twitter.