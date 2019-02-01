Team Sky's Owain Doull celebrates first road triumph

Owain Doull helped Great Britain win team pursuit gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics

Welsh Team Sky cyclist Owain Doull is celebrating his first professional road victory after taking the third stage of the Herald Sun Tour in Australia.

He beat fellow Welshman and teammate Luke Rowe into second at the finish in the Victoria town of Warragul.

The pair were part of a nine-man break that led the peloton for the most of the day, until the pair attacked their fellow escapees in the closing 5km.

It was Team Sky's first win of their last season with their current sponsor.

EF1 rider Michael Woods leads going into stage four with Doull and Rowe 24th and 25th respectively in an event that ends with the fifth and final stage on Sunday in Melbourne.