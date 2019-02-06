Geraint Thomas: Tour de France champion rules out Giro d'Italia bid

Media playback is not supported on this device Geraint Thomas is 'back to the day job' after Tour de France celebrations

Geraint Thomas says he will miss the Giro d'Italia in order to try and defend his Tour de France crown.

Thomas and Team Sky mate Chris Froome stated they would not race in Italy when unveiling their 2019 plans last month.

But here had been reports Thomas was considering attempting the Italian stage race but he has ruled that out,

"It was tempting, but I did not want to jeopardise the chances of the Tour for anything this year," said Thomas.

The Giro - the first of the year's three Grand Tours - runs from 11 May to 2 June, and the Tour from 6-28 July.

Froome, the 2018 Giro winner, was quoted as saying the 2019 course would suit Thomas but the Welshman says he is concentrating on the Tour.

"The Giro feels like unfinished business and I wanted to think about that," said Thomas.

"It is an attractive route especially with three time trials, although they are hilly.

"Maybe next year or the year after but we will see. It has always been about the Tour this year.

"As defending champion I feel as if I have to go back and want to be in the best shape possible."

Thomas begins his 2019 season in the five-stage Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana in southern Spain from Wednesday, 6 February, which is his first race since the Tour of Britain last September.

The 32-year-old is also targeting success at the World Championships Road time trial in September in Yorkshire and the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after two Games gold medals on the track in the team pursuit squads of 2008 and 2012.

"I still have some big goals and targets to get me out of bed in the morning," added Thomas.

Team Sky are entering their final year in its current form with Sky ending the sponsorship of the team.

Since 2010 the team has won the Tour de France six times, with Thomas and Sir Bradley Wiggins individual successes dwarfed by four wins for Froome.

"We just have to concentrate on riding our bikes but we have every faith we should be able to find another sponsor," said Thomas.

"We want the team to stay together and I have been here since the start in 2010. It feels like family and we want to stick together."