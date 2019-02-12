Track cycling: John Archibald earns World Championships spot

John Archibald will make his track cycling debut for Britain in the World Championship later this month.

He set a time of 4:09.584 in qualifying at the national championships, the second fastest time ever in the event and a record at sea level.

That has earned him a place in the 22-strong squad announced on Tuesday, which start in Pruszkow, Poland.

Archibald will take his place alongside six defending world champions, including his sister Katie.