Track cycling: John Archibald earns World Championships spot

John Archibald at the national championship in Manchester

John Archibald will make his track cycling debut for Britain in the World Championship later this month.

He set a time of 4:09.584 in qualifying at the national championships, the second fastest time ever in the event and a record at sea level.

That has earned him a place in the 22-strong squad announced on Tuesday, which start in Pruszkow, Poland.

Archibald will take his place alongside six defending world champions, including his sister Katie.

