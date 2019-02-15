Jaime Roson banned for four years over 'adverse analytical finding'

Jaime Roson's last race before his suspension was the Criterium du Dauphine in June 2018

Spain's Jaime Roson has been banned for four years because of an "adverse analytical finding" in his biological passport.

The 26-year-old was provisionally suspended in June 2018 after governing body the UCI opened an investigation into the January 2017 finding.

On Friday, his team Movistar confirmed the ban and said they had terminated Roson's contract.

At the time of the adverse finding, Roson raced for Caja-Rural.

In a statement, Abarca Sports, which owns Movistar, said: "Abarca Sports wishes to underline that the period when the irregular values in Roson's biological passport were found is dated one year before the start of his contract with our team."

Roson, who has also raced for Team Ecuador, left Movistar for the 2018 season.

At the time of his provisional suspension, Movistar said Roson's "behaviour, health analytics and biological passport values have been irreproachable".

In 2018, he won the Vuelta a Aragon in Spain and finished in the top 10 of both the Tour of the Algarve and Tirreno-Adriatico.