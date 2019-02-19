UCI Track Cycling World Championships: Katie Archibald targets right level of nerves

Katie Archibald has won five World Championship medals, including three gold

UCI Track Cycling World Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 Feb-3 March

Great Britain's Katie Archibald aims to be "nervous enough" but not "right over the edge" at next week's UCI Track Cycling World Championships.

Archibald, 24, will compete in the team pursuit and madison in Poland.

She won madison gold in Apeldoorn last year with Emily Nelson but will be riding with fellow Scot Neah Evans in Pruszkow this year.

"At least at a World Championships, the nerves are justified. I don't have to hide it as much," said Archibald.

"If I'm going into track league or a UCI class 2 and you're shaking on the start line, you have to hide it because people are like, 'chill out, it's not that important'.

"You want to be nervous enough, but you just don't want to be right over the other edge where it's hindering your performance.

"There's someone else dependent on you so you have to hold it together. We look after each other. I feel a lot worse when I'm racing by myself."

Nelson has struggled with injury since last year's event in the Netherlands and Archibald said her new partnership with Evans is something that "really excites" her.

"We're Scotland team-mates, we'll both be on the same team in the summer on the road, and now we've got the opportunity at the World Championships. From a sentimental perspective, that's really cool.

"Performance-wise? It'll be the first madison that we're actually going to do together. I've seen Neah just perform outrageously at national championships just passed.

"I know that the form is there and I'm excited and hopeful that I can bring my part to it."