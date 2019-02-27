Ben Swift: Team Sky rider discharged from hospital a week after training crash

Swift took part in the fourth Tour de La Provence in France earlier this month

Ben Swift has been discharged from hospital after being placed in intensive care following a crash on a training ride with Team Sky team-mate Geraint Thomas last week.

The Briton, 31, ruptured his spleen in the crash in Tenerife on 20 February.

Swift, who finished fifth in the UCI Road World Championships in 2017, said the final scans had "all come back good."

"Got to take my time but already excited to get back at it," he tweeted.