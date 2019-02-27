Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Elinor Barker claims first gold for Great Britain

Media playback is not supported on this device 2019 Track Cycling World Championships: Elinor Barker wins 10km scratch gold after crash

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February - 3 March Coverage: Wed 27 Feb: 17:00-20:45 - BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Sport website and app, connected TV

Britain's Elinor Barker claimed the first gold medal of the UCI Track Cycling World Championships in Pruszkow, Poland.

In a dramatic finale in the women's scratch race - including a crash in the penultimate lap - Barker, 24, held off the reigning champion, Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands.

Barker finished second in 2017, but executed an excellent strategy to win.

Belgium's Jolien D'Hoore took third place.

Earlier, Britain's Katy Marchant and Victoria Williamson failed to qualify in the women's team sprint.

Williamson, 25, only recently returned to elite action after being seriously injured in a crash in 2016 and the pair finished 14th from a field of 17.

But in the men's team sprint Ryan Owens, Phil Hindes and Jason Kenny finished eighth to claim the final qualification spot.

However, they will now face reigning world champions and the fastest qualifiers, the Netherlands, in the next round later on Wednesday.