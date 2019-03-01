Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Britain's Mark Stewart misses out as Ireland's Mark Downey wins bronze

Ireland's Mark Downey finished 11th in the men's point race in 2018

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February-3 March

Britain's Mark Stewart missed out on a medal in the men's point race as Ireland's Mark Downey claimed bronze at the Track Cycling World Championships.

Jan-Willem van Schip took gold for the Netherlands, with Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri finishing second in Pruszkow, Poland.

Stewart, who won Commonwealth Games gold and took bronze in the event in 2018, finished in eighth.

Downey pipped Wojciech Pszczolarski for third in the 40km race.

The 22-year-old from County Down in Northern Ireland finished on the same points (67) as Poland's Pszczolarski, but edged ahead of him in the final sprint.

In a hectic and tactical affair, Downey picked up a critical third lap late in the race to jump up the classification.

"I know what it's like to finish fourth, so third tonight is just a good as a win after so many emotions of being so close," he said.

"That means a lot. I was suffering so much, but I thought I can't let that feeling happen again and to be on the other side of the coin is a very nice feeling."

Britain's Olympic champion Katie Archibald is set to compete in the points race in the multi-event omnium later on Friday.

Four-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny was scheduled to ride in the event, in which she won gold at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, but pulled out due to illness.