Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Mark Downey wins points race bronze

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February-3 March

County Down man Mark Downey has won a bronze medal for Ireland in the men's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Poland.

It's the first medal for Ireland at the championships since a silver for Martyn Irvine in the scratch race in 2014.

Jan-Willem van Schip took gold for the Netherlands, with Spain's Sebastian Mora Vedri taking second in Pruszkow.

Downey, 22, edged out Poland's Wojciech Pszczolarski for the bronze medal after they finished on the same points.

Crucially Downey, who gained three laps during the race, crossed the line in fifth and took the bronze as the Pole was only 12th in the final sprint.

In a hectic and tactical affair, Dromore man Downey picked up a critical third lap late in the race to jump up the classification.

"I know what it's like to finish fourth, so third tonight is just a good as a win after so many emotions of being so close," he said.

"That means a lot. I was suffering so much, but I thought I can't let that feeling happen again and to be on the other side of the coin is a very nice feeling."

Downey will ride again on Sunday, joining regular partner Felix English in the Men's Madison - an Olympic event for Tokyo 2020.