Track Cycling World Championships 2019: Elinor Barker narrowly misses out on her second medal

Elinor Barker won gold in the women's scratch race on Wednesday

Cycling - World Track Championships Venue: Pruszkow, Poland Dates: 27 February-3 March Coverage: Watch live on BBC Red Button, iPlayer, Connected TVs, BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Elinor Barker missed out on a second medal at the Track Cycling World Championships as she finished fourth in the women's madison with Neah Evans.

Barker, who won the scratch race, was riding with Evans after Katie Archibald was concussed in a crash on Friday.

Kirsten Wild took her second gold in 24 hours as the Netherlands won, with Australia second and Denmark in third.

The race was neutralised late on after a crash saw New Zealand's Michaela Drummond taken away on a stretcher.

Earlier, Jack Carlin and Joe Truman were eliminated from the men's sprint before the quarter-finals.

Carlin, 21, who collected a silver medal in the event in Apeldoorn in 2018, lost out to Russia's Denis Dmitriev.

Truman won his heat against Nathan Hart but the 22-year-old was relegated for riding on the blue band at the bottom of the track.