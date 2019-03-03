Track Cycling World Championships: NI's Lydia Boylan wins silver in points race

Boylan finished fifth place in the women's Omnium at the 2018 European Championships

Northern Ireland's Lydia Boylan has won a silver medal in the women's points race at the Track Cycling World Championships in Poland.

Boylan took an early sprint and was leading going into the final lap, but Alexandra Manley from Australia finished third to take gold by a point.

It was a best-ever finish by an Irish woman at a Track World Championships after Caroline Ryan's third in 2012.

Kirsten Wild of the Netherlands claimed bronze in Sunday's race.

Dublin-born Boylan won silver at the 2017 European Championships in Berlin in madison with Lydia Gurley and has twice represented Northern Ireland at the Commonwealth Games.