Richard Freeman: Ex-Team Sky & British Cycling doctor's tribunal adjourned

The medical tribunal of former Team Sky and British Cycling chief doctor Richard Freeman has been adjourned and may not take place until next year.

Freeman has been charged with ordering testosterone in May 2011 to give to an unnamed rider to boost performance.

The General Medical Council (GMC) has accused him of lying to conceal his motive but Freeman denies any wrongdoing.

The tribunal had resumed in private legal argument before being adjourned.

A GMC spokesperson said: "It is frustrating that this case has not yet got under way.

"We remain ready to open our case in public and hope we will be permitted to do so as soon as possible."

British Cycling said it was "extremely disappointed" by the decision.

"It is in the public interest and in the best interests of the sport that the allegations against Dr Richard Freeman are heard and examined openly by the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service," it said in a statement.

"British Cycling is a co-referrer in this case and we will continue to support the General Medical Council's work as there remain historic questions to be answered."

A new panel will need to be convened and the case has to start from scratch again.

UK Anti-Doping (Ukad) concluded its investigation into British Cycling and Team Sky 16 months ago.

Freeman allegedly ordered the testosterone, which is banned for use by athletes at all times, to Manchester's National Cycling Centre from Oldham-based medical supplier Fit4Sport Ltd in May 2011.

The statute of limitations for prosecuting anti-doping cases was eight years in 2011. The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) extended that until 10 years in 2015 but it is likely the shorter statute of limitations will apply in this case.

Following a GMC investigation, Freeman was charged with contacting Fit4Sport Limited to ask for confirmation the order had been "sent in error, returned and would be destroyed" by the company, despite "knowing that this had not taken place".

In January, the BBC obtained email correspondence that showed five months passed between the testosterone gel arriving at the velodrome in May 2011, and Freeman receiving a note from the supplier that it had been sent by mistake.

Freeman is also alleged to have lied to Ukad investigators in February 2017 by stating the testosterone had been ordered for a non-athlete member of staff.

Freeman received a mystery medical package for Sir Bradley Wiggins in 2011 but was unable to prove what it contained, blaming the theft of his laptop and poor record-keeping. He also denied the claims in the DCMS report, while Team Sky also denied any wrongdoing.

Last year Freeman, who resigned from British Cycling in October 2017 because of ill health, told the BBC that he suffered a "major depressive illness" before he was due to give evidence at a parliamentary select committee hearing in December 2016.

He denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to "clear everything up" over the testosterone delivery after the GMC investigation.