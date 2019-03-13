Tirreno-Adriatico: Two Bora-Hansgrohe riders collide with pedestrian

Media playback is not supported on this device Tirreno-Adriatico: Pedestrian involved in Bora-Hansgrohe crash

Two riders suffered a high-speed crash on the opening stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico on Wednesday after a pedestrian walked into their path.

Oscar Gatto and Rafal Majka, both of the Bora-Hansgrohe team, collided with the man as he crossed the road during the 21.5km team time trial.

The pedestrian was hospitalised but his condition is not serious, news agencies reported.

Both riders finished the stage despite the incident, the team confirmed.

"Initial reports indicate that Oscar Gatto has sustained some bruising, while Rafal Majka went down somewhat harder," the team added.

"Further testing will need to be done to evaluate their injuries. However, both riders finished the stage today."

Three-time world champion Peter Sagan avoided the collision, which took place in treacherous wet conditions.

The opening stage was won by Mitchelton Scott, featuring Adam Yates, despite a dog walker walking into the oncoming path of the team.

It meant the team's Australian rider Michael Hepburn got to wear the leader's blue jersey.

"We got a fright when we saw the Bora guys," said Hepburn. "And then the dog. Luckily we saw it, it could have been more serious."

Tour de France champion Geraint Thomas' Team Sky finished fifth.