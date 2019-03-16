Tirreno-Adriatico: Geraint Thomas withdraws during fourth stage

Geraint Thomas became the first Welshman to win the Tour de France in July 2018

Geraint Thomas has withdrawn from the Tirreno-Adriatico during Saturday's fourth stage with "stomach issues".

The Team Sky rider, who became the third Briton to win the Tour de France in July, was 133km into the 221km stage in Italy when he pulled out.

Thomas, 32, began the day 38 places behind overall leader Adam Yates.

Team Sky confirmed the news on Twitter and said they would have a full update when the stage, which finishes in Fossombrone, was complete.

The prestigious seven-day race concludes on Tuesday.