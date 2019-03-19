Tirreno-Adriatico: Britain's Adam Yates misses out on title by one second

Tirreno-Adriatico champion Primoz Roglic (centre), Adam Yates (left) and Jakob Fuglsang

Britain's Adam Yates missed out on the Tirreno-Adriatico title by one second as Primoz Roglic claimed the overall win after the stage-seven time trial.

Mitchelton-Scott rider Yates, 26, held a 25-second lead going into the final day but Roglic came 11th in the time trial, with Yates finishing 48th, 26 seconds behind the Slovenian.

"There wasn't much more I could do, the strongest man won," said Yates.

"I said that 25 seconds isn't really enough, but I did a good time trial."

He added: "I did the best I could."

Belgium's Victor Campenaerts of Lotto-Soudal won the time trial in 11 minutes 23 seconds, with Jumbo-Visma rider Roglic finishing 13 seconds behind him.

Yates would have become the first British rider to win the Italian race, while Denmark's Jakob Fuglsang (Astana) took third place overall ahead of Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

Tirreno-Adriatico stage seven time trial results

1. Victor Campenaerts (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) 11min 23sec

2. Alberto Bettiol (Ita/EF Education First Pro Cycling) +3secs

3. Jos van Emden (Ned/Jumbo-Visma) +4secs

4. Sebastian Langeveld (Ned/EF Education First Pro Cycling) +6secs

5. Yves Lampaert (Bel/Deceuninck-Quick-Step) +7secs

11. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) +13secs

48. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +39secs

Tirreno-Adriatico general classification

1. Primoz Roglic (Slo/Team Jumbo-Visma) 25hr 28min

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +1sec

3. Jakob Fuglsang (Den/Astana) +30secd

4. Tom Dumoulin (Ned/Team Sunweb) +1min 25secs

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra/Groupama-FDJ) +2mins 32secs