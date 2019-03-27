Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates up to second after stage three win

Yates holds off Team Sky's Egan Bernal to take victory

Britain's Adam Yates moved up to second place at the Volta a Catalunya in Spain after a superb victory in stage three.

The 26-year-old prevailed from an elite group of five at the summit finish of ski resort Vallter 2000 after a 12km climb to an altitude of 2,150m.

Yates is now only 27 seconds behind Belgian Thomas de Gendt, who was two minutes 47 seconds ahead overnight.

Chris Froome, who crashed on Tuesday and was 14 minutes back, was a support rider to Sky team-mate Egan Bernal.

"I had the best legs in the final section," said Yates, who finished just one second behind Primoz Roglic at the Tirreno Adriatico last week.

"There'll be more of the same tomorrow. There's plenty of time to get the overall lead here."

Volta a Catalunya stage three results

1. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) 5hrs 02mins 17secs

2. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) Same time

3. Daniel Martin (Ire/Emirates) "

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) "

5. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) + 2secs

Volta a Catalunya general classification

1. Thomas de Gendt (Bel/Lotto-Soudal) 13hrs 28mins 29secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +27secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +30secs

4. Daniel Martin (Ire/Emirates) +33secs

5. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +35secs