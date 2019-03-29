Volta a Catalunya: Adam Yates second with two stages left

Yates has been second overall since winning stage three

Britain's Adam Yates remains in second place at the Volta a Catalunya with two stages remaining.

The general classification was unchanged after the 188.1km route from Puigcerda to Sant Cugat del Valles, Yates staying 14 seconds behind Colombian Miguel Angel Lopez.

Germany's Maximilian Schachmann won the flat fifth stage for BORA-Hansgrohe.

Saturday's penultimate stage is a 169.1km journey to the mountainous interior of Tarragona.

Schachmann was the sole survivor of an early breakaway, finished 12 seconds clear of the pack for his second victory of the season.

Egan Bernal of Sky walked in behind the main pack carrying his bicycle on his shoulder after suffering a mechanical problem but still retained his overall third place position as the incident occurred inside the final three kilometres.

Volta a Catalunya stage five results

1. Maximilian Schachmann (Ger/BORA-Hansgrohe) 4hrs 25mins 45secs

2. Michael Matthews (Aus/Team Sunweb) +13secs

3. Ryan Gibbons (SA/Team Dimension Data) same time

4. Daryl Impey (SA/Mitchelton-Scott) "

5. Patrick Bevin (NZ/CCC Team) "

Volta a Catalunya general classification

1. Miguel Angel Lopez (Col/Astana Pro Team) 21hrs 57mins 05secs

2. Adam Yates (GB/Mitchelton-Scott) +14secs

3. Egan Bernal (Col/Team Sky) +17secs

4. Nairo Quintana (Col/Movistar Team) +25secs

5. Daniel Martin (Ire/Emirates) +46secs