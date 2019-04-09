Lizzie Deignan: Trek-Segafredo rider to return to cycling at Amstel Gold Race

In July 2018, Lizzie Deignan announced she would lead the new Trek-Segafredo team in 2019

Britain's Lizzie Deignan will make her return to cycling at the Amstel Gold Race on 21 April - seven months after giving birth to her daughter.

Deignan, 30, has been out of competition for more than a year and gave birth to Orla in September 2018.

The Amstel Gold Race - part of the UCI Women's World Tour - takes place in Limburg, the Netherlands.

"I cannot wait to join the team and get back to racing," said Trek-Segafredo rider Deignan, nee Armitstead.

"I'm really excited about being back in the team environment.

"I'm really pleased with my progress on the bike since having Orla last September and feel ready to re-join the peloton."

Otley-born former world champion Deignan will also race in the La Fleche Wallonne Feminine and Liege-Bastogne-Liege later this month, before tackling the Tour de Yorkshire and Amgen Tour of California women's race in May.

"I couldn't miss the opportunity to race in Europe before the end of the Classics season and then look forward to heading back to race on home roads in the Tour de Yorkshire the following week," said the 2012 Olympic silver medallist.

"It's also fitting that the course for Yorkshire goes along some of the route that will be used for the World Championships this September, which remains my main goal for the year as I would dearly love to win back the rainbow bands in front of a home crowd."