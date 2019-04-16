Victor Campenaerts breaks Sir Bradley Wiggins' one-hour cycling world record

Victor Campenaerts is also the European time-trial champion

Belgian cyclist Victor Campenaerts has broken the one-hour world record set by Sir Bradley Wiggins four years ago.

The 27-year-old covered 55.089km at the Bicentenario velodrome in Mexico - 563m more than British rider Wiggins managed in London 2015.

Campenaerts picked the Aguascalientes venue because of its altitude of 1,800m.

"I am supper happy and if I look at the list I am on now I am among the greatest cyclists in history," he said.

Wiggins congratulated Campenaerts on Twitter on Tuesday night

There had been nine failed attempts to better the mark set by Wiggins, with no rider coming within half a kilometre of his record before Campenaerts' effort.

"I really focused on this for a long time," added the time trial specialist, who has won the last two European titles and finished third at the 2018 World Championships in Innsbruck.

"I am really happy to take the record and really happy to break the magic 55km."