Sir Dave Brailsford at ease with Team Ineos move on eve of Tour de Yorkshire

From left: Team Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, rider Chris Froome and general manager Sir Dave Brailsford

Sir Dave Brailsford says he is "very comfortable" with the ownership of his cycling team as Team Sky formally became Team Ineos on Wednesday.

The team - led by Chris Froome - will compete at the Tour de Yorkshire on Thursday, where protests against chemical company Ineos are expected.

Ineos owns licenses to conduct fracking at several locations across Yorkshire.

"I'm not an expert in chemicals; I'm an expert in trying to make Chris ride his bike faster," Brailsford said.

"But when I did come to educate myself, I realised there's a very simplistic view and when you dive down into it and take the effort you can find out there's a very different view.

"I'm very comfortable with the situation we're in."

Ineos at ease with past controversy

Brailsford and Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe - Britain's richest man - spoke at a news conference which was held at a secret location in order to prevent the attendance of protestors.

The team enjoyed unrivalled success with Sky's decade-long backing, winning eight Grand Tours.

But they have also faced several controversies and allegations of cheating.

Froome, 33, had an anti-doping case brought against him and subsequently dropped by the UCI, cycling's world governing body, while former rider Sir Bradley Wiggins has faced questions over his use of a medical exemption for hayfever medication.

Team Sky, Froome and Wiggins deny any wrongdoing in all three cases and Ratcliffe said he had spoken to Brailsford about the issues.

"We did our due diligence," Ratcliffe told BBC Sport. "For the record, I have absolutely no interest in cheating or drugs or anything like that - the day that any of that enters our world, we'll be exiting that world.

"What's the point of winning a race if you cheat? There's no point in that really. Also I believe that if you have the best athletes in the world and the best training regimes, there's no need for any of those enhancements."

Shortly before the media event, environmental group Friends of the Earth issued a statement expressing "concern" over the new sponsorship and citing previous comments by Brailsford which stated the sport has "a special responsibility to the environment".

In an open letter, Friends of the Earth chief executive Craig Bennett said Ineos was attempting "to greenwash its highly damaging and polluting activities".

Ratcliffe defended his company's operations, saying Ineos has pioneered new methods of recycling plastic, and adding that the majority of environmental groups he has met with are "ignorant" on the facts on fracking.